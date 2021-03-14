Family-owned farm in Clifton prepares for its first Maple Maple Weekend

CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - The taps are flowing once again as Maine Maple Sunday returns for its 38th year.

This time, the event isn’t just limited to Sunday, but will be celebrated throughout the entire fourth weekend of March, the 27th and 28th. Organizers hope this will allow sugar houses to comply with CDC guidelines and keep guests safe.

WABI TV5’s Brittany McHatten visited one local farm that will be taking part in the Maine tradition for the first time.

The Williams Family Farm in Clifton had already been in business for about three decades when current owners John and Eileen Williams decided it was time to expand their operations.

“We sell blueberries for a month in the summer and that’s it, so it’s good to have something else to sell with them,” John Williams explained. That was the initial reason, just to have another product to sell with the blueberries.”

As they were gearing up to officially participate in Maine Maple Sunday for the first time, the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the 2020 event.

“From what I’ve heard, it was a lot harder for other people who depend on it every year,” John Williams said. “Where we’re new, we didn’t have the expectations. We don’t know how many people we’re going to have. So, for people that had thousands of people in the past, and then had none -- that was a huge... rug pulled out from underneath them.”

With more than 1,400 trees tapped, they’ll be ready for whatever crowd shows up on March 27th and 28th.

“What they can expect is to see how the maple process is done,” John said. We actually have some old buckets and different things -- the way it was done in history, in the past -- as well as (show what) individuals can do currently if they just have a few trees in their backyard.”

And of course -- the samples will still be offered.

“They’re all going to be individually sized and covered,” Eileen Williams said. “We predominantly make amber grade and dark grade syrup. Those will be the ones that we have. People are more than welcome to come out and try and see which one they like.”

While the Williamses hope Maine Maple Weekend will give a boost to their small business, there’s one major roadblock still standing in their path to economic recovery.

“We’re a major highway to Canada, so we have a lot of tourists in the summer that are either going to Canada, or Canadians that are going down to southern New England,” John explained. “Our sales were way down for blueberry season, and of course we sell a lot of maple syrup that month also.”

“We’re looking forward to more traffic, hopefully soon,” Eileen added.

The Williams Family Farm is located at 46 Airline Road (Route 9) in Clifton. You can also visit them on Facebook.

