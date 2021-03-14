Don’t forget to change the batteries in your smoke detectors

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Sunday is Daylight Saving Time.

And, with the reminder to change your clocks - a reminder to change your batteries in your smoke detectors.

Fire officials say smoke detectors should be on every floor of your home, including the basement.

And, that little things like shutting your bedroom door at night can help because if smoke is wafting through the house, you buy yourself a little extra time.

“We all know that smoke detectors do save lives. 3 out of 5 deaths usually occur in homes that dont have smoke alarms,” said Paul Labrecque, Assistant Chief for the Biddeford Fire Department. “Its very important that you check them at least once a month but this is a good opportunity to make sure you test your smoke alarms.”

Maine has already had several deadly fires this year.

Fires happen more often in the winter, officials say, because people are inside more.

