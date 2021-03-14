Advertisement

Collins, Klobuchar target senior fraud with Senate proposal

Senators from Maine and Minnesota have introduced a bill designed to stop scams that target older residents.
Senators from Maine and Minnesota have introduced a bill designed to stop scams that target older residents. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said they have introduced the Seniors Fraud Prevention Act.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Senators from Maine and Minnesota have introduced a bill designed to stop scams that target older residents.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said they have introduced the Seniors Fraud Prevention Act.

The proposal would direct the Federal Trade Commission to create an office that educates seniors about fraud.

The senators say the new office would also beef up the agency’s monitoring and response efforts when it comes to senior fraud.

That lifetime supply of Clorox wipes in your pantry might not be as necessary as we all thought...
Safety guidance around cleaning surfaces changes

