Collins, Klobuchar target senior fraud with Senate proposal

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Senators from Maine and Minnesota have introduced a bill designed to stop scams that target older residents.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said they have introduced the Seniors Fraud Prevention Act.

The proposal would direct the Federal Trade Commission to create an office that educates seniors about fraud.

The senators say the new office would also beef up the agency’s monitoring and response efforts when it comes to senior fraud.

