Police: 15 shot, 2 fatally, at party on Chicago’s South Side

The wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, leaving two people dead and 13 others wounded, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting at around 4:40 a.m. at a business, police spokesman Jose Jara said in a statement. Those shot range in age from 20 to 44 years old.

Jara didn’t provide further details about the shooting, including whether investigators believe all of the shots were fired by one person or what led to it.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters during a news conference late Sunday morning that 15 people were shot at the party, two of them fatally.

Brown said four guns were recovered at the scene.

The wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

