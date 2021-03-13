Woman killed after vehicle crashes into stream

BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - A Standish woman has died after authorities say her vehicle went off the road and ended on its roof in a stream in Baldwin.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was walking her dog along Marston Road when she discovered the overturned vehicle around 9 a.m. Friday morning. The body of Desiree Lessard was found along an embankment.

Officials say Lessard was the only one in the overturned GMC Yukon but managed to get out through a window and crawled up the embankment where she died. The vehicle was in 12-18 inches of water.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The CCSO says Marston Road is not plowed or maintained during the winter.

The crash remains under investigation.

