UMaine women’s basketball comes up short against Stony Brook in America East Championship game

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball played catch up all 2nd half, and couldn’t hit the winning shot in the final seconds, falling to Stony Brook 64-60 in the America East championship game.

Maine built up an 11 point lead in the first half. Maeve Carroll had 13 points, 11 in the first half. But a 19-2 run by the Seawolves from late first half to early second half put them in front by a few scores.

Unless something major happens on Sunday the Black Bears end the season at 17-3. They will not accept an invitation to the WNIT.

Blanca Millan had a team-high 20 points, with many big scores in the 4th quarter to keep Maine close.

She won’t be back next year. The legendary Millan finishes fifth on Maine’s all-time scoring list with 1,974 points, second with 324 steals, and third with 216 three-point field goals made.

Anastasia Warren was nearly unstoppable putting up a game-high 31 points. None bigger than a late basket and one which put them up 4.

The Black Bears showed their teeth. Fanny Wadling made a huge steal down 2 in the final minute to get them the ball back. They had multiple tries to get a basket to at least tie it. They did not get it. Stony Brook’s Asiah Dingle hit a pair of free throws to clinch their first-ever trip to the NCAA tournament as America East champions. Dingle had 20 points.

“It’s definitely disappointing for us, especially for our seniors,” says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon, “But I’m really proud of our team. Stony Brook just played a great game.”

“I’m just proud of my team. It was a very hard season for us. We made it this far you know,” says UMaine 5th year Blanca Millan, “So, onto better things. I know the underclassmen are going to do a great job. They are very good players so they are going to carry over.”

