No one hurt in Bangor apartment complex fire Saturday afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt after an apartment complex in Bangor caught fire this afternoon.

Officials says they were called to the complex owned by Bangor Housing on Finson Road just before 2 pm.

Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins says thankfully there were no injuries involved.

He says crews were able to knock the fire down in roughly 30 minutes.

Higgins says he suspects wind played a role in spreading the fire so quickly.

”Upon responding to the call, crews could see heavy smoke, so they knew they had a fire long before they were on scene. The initial fire was in one of the end units, it extended to the second unit and then out through the roof of it,” said Chief Higgins.

Higgins says the two apartment units involved are being considered total losses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

