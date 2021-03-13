Maine Veterans Project kicks off new ‘Recreation Program’ with the goal of connection and improving mental health

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Veterans Project offers a variety of programs and services to help Maine Veterans with everything from home improvement, heating fuel, and even vehicle donation. They’re now in the process of building what it calls the Maine Veterans Project Recreation Program.

And its started Saturday with an ice fishing derby at Camp Capella in Holden; an event about far more than just drilling holes in the ice, according to the organizations President and Founder, Doc Goodwin.

“What we’re really trying to do is show people the great mental health effects of being outside, having sunlight on your face, camaraderie with fellow veterans. Basically we’re out here trying to replicate what we had when we were in the military through outdoor recreation and activities.”

Improving mental health is a particularly important cause for helping veterans cope with life after having served. Veterans who take their own life account for 20% of all suicides in the United States.

”Especially with COVID and everything, being stuck inside,” said derby participant Abby Lynch. “That can have a really hard time on people’s mental health. I actually work in an emergency room, so we see a lot of it from that aspect. And it’s definitely taken its toll on people.

The hope is that this is just the first in what will eventually be a calendar full of events connecting veterans from all over the state in the years to come.

“For a lot of us veterans, once we leave the military, you lose the camaraderie, you lose the tightness that you had when you were in and served,” said Franklin Resident and U.S> Army vet Clint Richardson. “So anytime you have a chance to get back around like-minded people, people who have been through the same thing you have, it’s just awesome.”

Even though the event was more than just a basic ice-fishing derby, the basic principles of the ice-fishing derby were still in place.

“Just to hang out with people that have similar interests, have a good time, and catch some fish… and out-fish the guys,” Lynch said.

“Right now we have fifty people that aren’t at home, that aren’t sad, that are interacting with each other,” Added Goodwin. “And that right there is everything that we came here for today.”

For more information on how to get involved with the Maine Veterans Project, visit maineveteransproject.org.

