Maine State Archives catalogued online for first time

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine State Archives are going online.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the state will use the online ArchivesSpace portal to launch the first catalog of its holdings.

The state department says that will allow researchers to search through a listing of collections online to see if they need access to the state archives. Researchers will then be able to contact an archivist to get access to the physical documents.

The state department says such access has never been available in the archives’ 56-year history until now.

