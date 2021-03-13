Advertisement

Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 207 new cases

Maine CDC data as of 3-13-21
Maine CDC data as of 3-13-21(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says a person from Piscataquis County is the latest to die from coronavirus.

This is the county’s second death.

Total deaths in the state are now at 724.

The Maine CDC is reporting 207 additional cases.

This is the second day in a week with more than 200 new cases.

There have been more than 46,800 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those, 36,467 are confirmed.

Penobscot is reporting 32 new cases of the virus.

Kennebec County has 28.

Piscataquis County has 9 new cases.

All 16 of Maine’s counties are reporting a change in cases Saturday.

The Maine CDC says more than 496,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the state.

Of those, more than 313,500 people have received their first shot, and more than 183,000 have gotten the final dose.

More than 23% of the state’s population has now received at least the first dose, and more than 13% is now fully vaccinated.

This story will be updated.

