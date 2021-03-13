Lots of Sunshine, Blustery & Colder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong cold front passed the state last night. This is the leading edge of some colder air that has worked into the region. High pressure has built in behind this front. We’re looking at lots of sunshine across the state today with some clouds. It will be blustery however, with winds out of the northwest at 10-25 mph. Highs will only run in the 30s for much of the region. Clouds will increase tonight with lows falling back to the teens and low 20s. There may be a snow shower late across the north.

Another cold front will pass the state on Sunday. This will once again bring in even colder air throughout the Northeast. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies. There will be the threat for snow showers and squalls. Highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s. A frigid day is expected Monday, it will be blustery once again as high pressure builds to our northwest. Highs will run in the teens to low 20s. Winds will gust 20-30 mph causing wind chills to run well below zero during the morning, near zero for the afternoon. As this area of high pressure slowly pushes to our south the winds will diminish for Tuesday and temperatures will not be nearly as cold. Highs will top out in the 30s for most with lots of sunshine expected throughout the region. Wednesday at this point looks like a mainly dry day. However, some computer models hint at the chance for a rain or snow shower possible during the day. At this point, most areas will remain dry. It will be nice, temperature-wise. Highs will top out in the 40s.

Today: Lots of sunshine, blustery and cooler. Highs will run in the 30s with winds out of the NW at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 at times.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with the threat for a snow shower late, mainly north. Lows will drop back to the mid teens and lower 20s. Winds will diminish this evening to around 5-10 mph out of the NW tonight.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies, snow showers and squalls possible. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

Monday: Very cold and blustery. Highs will run in the teens to low 20s with winds NW at 15-25 mph, gusting 30-35. This will cause wind chills to run well below zero during the morning, around 0 degrees for the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies expected throughout the region.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, not nearly as cold. Highs will run in the 30s with less wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, a rain or snow shower possible. Highs will run in the upper 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.