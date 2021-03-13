Advertisement

Fire crews respond to Troy house fire

A Waldo County Dispatcher tells us part of Route 220 is shut down.
Crews respond to Troy fire
Crews respond to Troy fire(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TROY, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters are trying to get a house fire under control in Troy.

We’re told multiple crews are on Pedelford Lane.

He says it could be that way for a few hours.

We’re trying to learn more about this situation.

We’ll continue to bring you the latest details as they become available.

