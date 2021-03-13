Bangor Chamber of Commerce Hosts Virtual Hot Stove Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Elected officials, business leaders, and representatives of both the healthcare and law enforcement agencies got together to discuss issues affecting Maine this morning.

[TAKE VO]

{***VO***}

It was a virtual Hot Stove Saturday, organized by the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce as a way to allow important figures to speak about important upcoming plans, concerns, and legislation that could affect the community.

This meeting was joined by both local elected officials and representatives of Congressman Jared Golden and Senator Angus King, who spoke briefly about the American Rescue Plan and their committee assignments.

Officials who took part in the event say they enjoy the virtual format, as it allows them to give people a better perspective on the legislative process.

“We’re not a fast body, and we’re not designed to respond quickly to things, but we are designed to try to get dig through an issue and get to the best result that we can,” said Scott Cuddy, the Democratic representative of Maine’s 98th district, “-so when in Augusta, you think things aren’t happening, there’s ton of stuff happening behind the scenes, but we’re trying to get the best outcome that we can.”

Next month will be the Chamber’s final Hot Stove Saturday of the year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.