Winslow submitting two co-coaches to school board to replace Siviski

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow football dynasty will be taken over by two co-coaches. Both have been with the program for years. Pete Bolduc and Wes Littlefield officially will be seen by the school board and hopefully will get the chance to lead the Black Raiders into battle in the fall. Mike Siviski retired in August after 35 years. Coach won 7 state titles and 11 regional championships.

