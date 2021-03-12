Virtual gymnastics meet raises over $15,000 for Travis Mills Foundation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Decal Gymnastics in Augusta sprung into action in February to benefit the Travis Mills Foundation.

They hosted the 4th annual Never Give Up, Never Quit Invitational, virtually.

The gymnastics meet raised over 15-thousand dollars for the foundation.

Gyms in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and Wyoming competed in the event as well.

All of the money raised goes to support the Travis Mills Foundation’s mission of supporting veterans and their families.

”His foundation is constantly evolving, and he’s trying to think of different ways to get other families up here so he can help them the same way he was helped. We like being able to give back to him because why wouldn’t you? He’s awesome,” said Alexis Evans, Owner of Decal Gymnastics.

Decal Gymnastics says they’ve already decided that next year’s 5th annual meet will be held virtually as well.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.