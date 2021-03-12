UMaine student being hailed a hero after rescuing unconscious driver

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It was early in the afternoon on December 11th that Joseph Cali was traveling down Bennoch Road when he noticed the driver in front of him was traveling incredibly slow.

Deciding to pass him, that’s when Cali noticed that the driver of the other car was unconscious, and that is when he decided to get involved.

“I get out of my car, I run back and knock on the window and try to open up the car and it won’t open. The driver won’t wake up,” said Cali.

Cali just so happen to have a window breaker from his grandfather sitting in his car.

Never thinking he’d use it.

“How am I going to break this window? And then I was like oh, I have something literally just got that,” said Cali.

“I got my window breaker, reached around, unlocked the car and then just jumped in the car and hit the brakes,” said Cali.

That’s when another woman passing by pulled over to call 911.

“He did everything humanely possible to get this vehicle stopped. And put himself at risk doing so but I think he stayed within what he felt he was capable of doing,” said Orono Police Chief, Josh Ewing.

But Cali says it was a group effort to save this person, between himself, other bystanders and paramedics.

He doesn’t think of himself as a hero.

“I know plenty of people who would do the exact same thing,” said Cali.

But local police are saying otherwise.

“We just want to commend him. You know he basically did a heroic thing. He didn’t have to do that, he could have simply called it in. Proved himself to have the courage and the ability to step in and take action and were very happy that he did that,” said Ewing.

Joseph Cali is also a member of UMaine’s Army R-O-T-C and says his training helped him prepare for emergency situations.

He plans on joining the army after he graduates.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.