The city of Brewer to add outdoor gym to Veteran’s Park

By Ryan Munn
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new fitness-focused gym is set to open this summer on the Brewer waterfront.

The new outdoor facility will be on the northernmost end of the Riverwalk in Veteran’s Park.

Machias Savings Bank donated 25,000 dollars to the city to help buy and install equipment.

Once it’s in place, the city is will work with area gyms to provide on-site trainers for a few days to answer questions from the public.

The gyms will be open for anybody in the region to use.

”I think it’s going to be a great fit; it’s going to fit size-wise perfectly in this park. I think it will be a great visual when people come over the bridge to be able to see this great piece of equipment and people working out and of course having it right at the head of center street where we have all of our businesses here. I just think it’s going to be a great location for it,” said D’arcy Main-Boyington, Director of Economic Development

They’re hoping to have the gym set up as early as Memorial Day weekend.

It will be ready to go no later than the 4th of July.

