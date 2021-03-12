Advertisement

The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is looking for seasonal workers

By Ryan Munn
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is preparing to open up facilities for spring and summer activities.

The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is looking for seasonal workers.

They need to fill a variety of positions, from golf course and park maintenance operations, to lifeguards, and more.

Most of the outdoor facilities will open in mid to late April.

Pools and summer camps open in June.

”So what we did last summer, we’ll do the same process again this summer. We opened most, if not all of our facilities with restrictions and guidance last summer. We will do the same this summer. We’ll take a look at what’s out there for current guidance restrictions and open our facilities accordingly,” says the Director of Bangor Parks and Rec, Tracy Willette.

To apply for one of these open positions, you can visit bangorparksandrec.com.

