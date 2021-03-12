Advertisement

State hopes to increase environmentally friendly heat pumps with new lab at KVCC

Kennebec Valley Community College has a new heat pump lab.
Kennebec Valley Community College has a new heat pump lab.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINCKLEY, Maine (WABI) - Kennebec Valley Community College has a new heat pump lab.

It’s a major step towards one of the state’s environmental initiatives.

These special heat pumps are extremely efficient and environmentally friendly when it comes to heating homes.

So much so that Governor Mills passed a law in 2019 to have 100,000 of these pumps installed by 2025.

This new lab at KVCC in Hinckley is expected to increase the number of people being trained to install them.

”This is the green solution. Fossil fuels, the goal is to replace the amount of fossil fuels we burn in this state. Which is your oil and your propane and natural gas. Because there is temperature, there is heat in the outside. Even if it’s 20 below you’ve got almost 40 degrees of heat that you can use to heat your building,” said Mike Day, a professor in the new lab.

Their next scheduled classes will be coming this May.

You can visit kvcc.me.edu for more details.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
40-year-old Joshua Elliot is at Maine General Thursday night being evaluated.
Clinton man in custody after police chase, standoff
Maine CDC investigating outbreak at Hermon business
Governor Mills
Governor Mills releases statement regarding President Biden’s vaccination announcement
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Alzheimers
New report shows Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias continue to be burden for Mainers
A UMaine student is being hailed a hero by local authorities.
UMaine student being hailed a hero after rescuing unconscious driver
Gov. Mills discusses plans for Maine’s recovery from COVID-19
Gov. Mills discusses plans for Maine’s recovery from COVID-19
Brittany McHatten discusses Maine's response to COVID-19 with Gov. Janet Mills in part one of...
‘History can be the judge’: Gov. Mills reflects on year of COVID-19