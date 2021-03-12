State hopes to increase environmentally friendly heat pumps with new lab at KVCC

HINCKLEY, Maine (WABI) - Kennebec Valley Community College has a new heat pump lab.

It’s a major step towards one of the state’s environmental initiatives.

These special heat pumps are extremely efficient and environmentally friendly when it comes to heating homes.

So much so that Governor Mills passed a law in 2019 to have 100,000 of these pumps installed by 2025.

This new lab at KVCC in Hinckley is expected to increase the number of people being trained to install them.

”This is the green solution. Fossil fuels, the goal is to replace the amount of fossil fuels we burn in this state. Which is your oil and your propane and natural gas. Because there is temperature, there is heat in the outside. Even if it’s 20 below you’ve got almost 40 degrees of heat that you can use to heat your building,” said Mike Day, a professor in the new lab.

Their next scheduled classes will be coming this May.

You can visit kvcc.me.edu for more details.

