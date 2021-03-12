Silver Alert issued for missing Farmington man
Police say 79-year-old Stephen Salisbury may be headed to New Hampshire.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -Police have issued a silver alert for a Farmington man who they say has dementia.
Officials want you to be on the lookout for 79-year-old Stephen Salisbury.
Police say he was last seen Thursday afternoon at his home on Galilee Road in Farmington.
Police say he may be traveling in a red Toyota Corolla with Maine license plate 9894NA.
They say he may be headed to New Hampshire.
Police describe Salisburyas a white male, 6′02″ 135 lbs., with blue eyes and gray hair.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 778-6140.
