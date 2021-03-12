Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Farmington man

Police say 79-year-old Stephen Salisbury may be headed to New Hampshire.
Police say Salisbury may be headed to New Hampshire.
Police say Salisbury may be headed to New Hampshire.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -Police have issued a silver alert for a Farmington man who they say has dementia.

Officials want you to be on the lookout for 79-year-old Stephen Salisbury.

Police say he was last seen Thursday afternoon at his home on Galilee Road in Farmington.

Police say he may be traveling in a red Toyota Corolla with Maine license plate 9894NA.

They say he may be headed to New Hampshire.

Police describe Salisburyas a white male, 6′02″ 135 lbs., with blue eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 778-6140.

