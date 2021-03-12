Senator Collins working on proposal to try to reduce health care costs for veterans during pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senator. Susan Collins is working with a Democratic colleague on a proposal to try to reduce health care costs for veterans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins said the proposal would make sure that veterans who get their health care from the Veterans Health Administration aren’t liable for out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus preventive services.

She’s working with Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois on the proposal.

Collins said the proposal ensures that “co-pays for preventive care do not pose a barrier to our veterans.”

