Salmon farm investor meeting resistance from Bar Harbor residents

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A Norwegian investor’s plan to establish two salmon farms across from Acadia National Park is meeting with resistance from local residents.

American Aquafarms, owned by Mikael Roenes, has filed an application to operate two 60-acre salmon farms in Frenchman Bay.

He told Maine Public his company would operate from a former sardine cannery in Gouldsboro that is located across the bay from Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.

The project would need approval with the Maine Department of Marine Resources and Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

