CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Route 2 near the Carmel town line has reopened after a “police situation” apparently ended.

Dispatch confirmed police were negotiating with a suicidal male, believed to be armed with two guns.

************Update. Rt. 2 has been reopened ***** Road Closed... Rt. 2 in Hermon is currently closed at the Swan Rd. due to a police situation in Carmel. Posted by Town of Hermon Fire Department on Friday, March 12, 2021

CARMEL: Police have the road here on Rt. 2 blocked off. There’s a heavy police presence here. We’re still working to confirm what’s happening. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/XcZDD33ON4 — Morgan Sturdivant (@MorganWABI) March 12, 2021

