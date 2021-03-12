Northern Light official, locals react to Maine’s vaccine changes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of May 1st, every adult in the state of Maine will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Governor Mills announced Friday she is accelerating the state’s timeline in accordance with President Biden’s directive delivered to the nation Thursday night.

TV5 has more on what this means in this area and how people are reacting.

“I think it is good news, and again, I think as the president said it does not mean on May 1st everybody gets vaccinated,” said Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis on Friday. “It just means eligibility. We will still have to go through a process, and again, I ask people to be patient.”

As of Friday, Maine’s coronavirus vaccination schedule sees Mainers over the age of 60 eligible to be vaccinated now. In April, those 50 and over become eligible, and then May 1st, every adult in the state can get the vaccine. It’s a move that changes things for more than half a million Mainers.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Bangor resident Matt Pyzynski. “Anything to curb the virus and make it so people can get back to normal is something we need to look into. Make it safe for my family and friends and coworkers. To be able to do the things to get back as normal as possible to live again.”

“We’ve been waiting a long time, but I’m happy to wait my turn,” said Anne Lozier, also from Bangor. “Whenever I am eligible and able to do so, I will get it. It’s a lot sooner than I thought it was going to be, and from the get-go, I’ve been trying to be as realistic as possible and not get my hopes up too much because I’d rather have my expectations be exceeded. I didn’t think it was gonna be this soon, but I’m happy about it.”

Not everyone we spoke with is as eager.

“I’m not getting it unless I have to,’ said one woman who spoke with TV5.

“I think they rushed it through, and I don’t know that there’s been enough research on the side effects long-term, and I’m not prepared to take that chance,” added another.

Next week, Maine will receive just over 34-thousand doses of vaccine, Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis says in order for this new plan to work, they are going to need more.

“This is going to be dependent on a number of factors, the first of which is going to be the vaccine,” said Jarvis. “Capacity, not just for May, but in April as well in order to meet demand as we expect in April they will see a larger supply of vaccine at the state. I think it would be any one of the three vaccines that currently have emergency use authorization.”

Jarvis says as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine becomes more widely available, being one shot and not requiring extreme cold storage will help in getting shots to more rural parts of the state through clinics and private practices.

