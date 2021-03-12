Advertisement

Maskless, boozing JetBlue passenger faces $14,500 FAA fine

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An airline passenger could wind up $14,500 poorer for refusing to wear a face mask and drinking his own alcohol on the plane.

That’s the amount of a civil penalty announced Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident happened Dec. 23 on a JetBlue flight scheduled from New York to the Dominican Republic.

The FAA says the man refused a flight attendant’s order to wear his mask and stop drinking booze he had brought on the plane.

The FAA says the plane’s captain declared an emergency and flew back to New York. The FAA is not identifying the passenger.

