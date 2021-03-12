Advertisement

Maine skincare company receives grant for developing skin cream using compound found in lobsters.

Marin Skincare won $14,000 through a pitch competition called Buoy Maine.
Marin Skincare uses compound found in lobsters to develop their skin cream
Marin Skincare uses compound found in lobsters to develop their skin cream(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Maine skincare company was recently awarded a grant for developing a skin cream using a compound found in lobsters.

Marin Skincare won $14,000 through a pitch competition called Buoy Maine.

The competition was a part of the University of Maine’s Maine Sea Grant program.

The program fosters innovation and entrepreneurship to support Maine’s working waterfront and coastal communities.

Patrick Breeding and Amber Boutiette, who started Marin Skincare, use marine glycoproteins found in lobsters, as a key ingredient for their product that helps people with eczema, psoriasis and dry skin.”.

The couple says the grant will allow them to continue resourcing the compound.

”It’s going to allow us, and it has allowed us to have some funds to work with the lobster processors to get things off the ground. It’s also going to help us invest in inventory ahead of time. The more we can invest in inventory, the more we can essentially get ahead and accelerate our growth, which is critical. This grant is going to be super helpful in doing both of those things,” said Patrick Breeding, who co-founded Marin Skincare.

Marin Skincare works with Luke’s Lobster in Portland to resource the glycoprotein.

Breeding says the grant will also help in the companies efforts to develop more skincare products in the future.

You can only order Marin skin cream through the couple’s website, marinskincare.com

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
40-year-old Joshua Elliot is at Maine General Thursday night being evaluated.
Clinton man in custody after police chase, standoff
Maine CDC investigating outbreak at Hermon business
Governor Mills
Governor Mills releases statement regarding President Biden’s vaccination announcement
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Police say Salisbury may be headed to New Hampshire.
Silver Alert issued for missing Farmington man
They’re hoping to have the equipment as early as Memorial Day
The city of Brewer to add outdoor gym to Veteran’s Park
It will honor the papermill that was open for decades in Bucksport
A new papermaking museum is coming to Bucksport
They're opening facilities for spring and summer activities
The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is looking for seasonal workers
That lifetime supply of Clorox wipes in your pantry might not be as necessary as we all thought...
Safety guidance around cleaning surfaces changes