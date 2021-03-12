Advertisement

Maine Senate OKs bill to improve safety worker insurance

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Senate has approved a proposal designed to help improve health insurance for retired firefighters and law enforcement officers.

The proposal, from Democratic Sen. Nate Libby of Lewiston, is designed to expand the open enrollment period for health insurance for retired county and municipal law enforcement officers and municipal firefighters.

The Senate passed it unanimously on Friday.

The Maine Association of Police and Professional Firefighters of Maine both testified in support of the bill.

It now goes to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for signature. It would take effect immediately.

