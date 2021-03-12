Advertisement

Maine legislature continues in-person session, works to pass supplemental budget proposal

The democratic sponsored COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights is also up for a vote as well.
Maine State Legislature returns
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s full legislature is meeting again Thursday for day two of their in-person session.

The supplemental budget proposal was a top concern for lawmakers, but it failed to get two thirds of the vote tonight to pass in the house.

It did pass in the senate last night with support from two Republicans.

However, a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers was necessary for the changes to take place immediately and provide clarity to tax preparers and accountants ahead of the April 15 tax filing deadline.

A Republican resolution to remove emergency powers from Governor Mills that failed in the House Wednesday failed again in the Senate today.

”We work together, I think it’s very important that the legislative and executive branch work together and become one because I’m all for it, I think we need to work together and restrict powers,” said Republican Senator Jeffrey Timberlake.

”This virus is morphing everyday, it’s changing every day, it’s being different, what’s happening on the federal level is different and we as a legislature cannot act quickly,” said Democratic Senator Mark Lawrence.

The democratic sponsored COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights is also up for a vote as well.

Timberlake says he thinks they will be able to work out a deal to see bipartisan support across the aisle.

The civic center is set to go back to a COVID-19 vaccination site Friday.

This adds a time crunch for the legislature to come to conclusions by the end of the day.

