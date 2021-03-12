Maine DOE: All counties remain “green” as officials closely monitor Piscataquis County

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All counties remain green in the Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

Green indicates it’s safe for in-person learning, yellow suggests a hybrid model, red calls for remote learning.

Over the last 30 days, the rate of new cases for school staff or students is 22 per 10,000, 35-percent lower than for the general population.

Health officials say this continues to demonstrate that in-person learning in schools that follow public health precautions can be conducted safely.

While all counties remain green, health officials are closely monitoring Piscataquis County.

The positivity rate there has been above five percent each of the past two weeks.

