Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 12th
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One year ago on March 12th, the Maine CDC reported one case of COVID-19, the first in the state. This Friday another 215 cases are being added to the total.

It marks the first day in a week with more than 200 new cases.

There have been 46,650 cases in all over the last year. Of those, 36,354 are confirmed.

There are no new deaths to report for the third-straight day. The number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus remains 723.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated March 12th
Kennebec County is reporting 32 new cases. Penobscot County has 27.

Aroostook, Hancock, Franklin, Sagadahoc, Washington, Knox, Waldo, Lincoln and Piscataquis counties are all reporting 4 or frewer cases.

Somerset is the only county reporting no change.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

