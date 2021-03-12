Maine approves ‘bill of rights’ for COVID-19 patients

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature has approved a bill designed to eliminate barriers to coronavirus screening, testing and immunization.

Proponents of the bill called it the “COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights,” and it passed the Legislature during a session that stretched from Thursday into early Friday. The proposal requires state-regulated insurers to cover coronavirus screening, testing and immunization at no cost to patients.

Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, a leading proponent of the bill, said the proposal is about “making sure nothing prevents Mainers from getting the health care they need to protect themselves, their families and loved ones from this serious virus.”

The proposal also stops health care providers from charging patients any sort of fee related to coronavirus preventative services.

The proposal now goes to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who has said she supports the bill. She has 10 days to sign it, and it would become effective immediately.

