Advertisement

Maine announces new community sports guidance which allows for MPA spring sports and championships

Social distancing and masks still required
(WABI)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills’ office announced updates to community sports guidelines Friday afternoon. The Maine Principal’s Association has been working hand in hand with them. MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham told us they will be able to adhere to guidelines to hold spring sports seasons with championships at the end.

The changes also mean all low-risk sports are a go. Most moderate-risk sports may return to play like baseball, softball, lacrosse, track events, and volleyball.

All outdoor sports in moderate-risk are permitted out-of-state travel to states that are allowed in the governor’s travel rules.

They also will allow the return to team competition for high-risk sports like tackle football and wrestling.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
40-year-old Joshua Elliot is at Maine General Thursday night being evaluated.
Clinton man in custody after police chase, standoff
Maine CDC investigating outbreak at Hermon business
Governor Mills
Governor Mills releases statement regarding President Biden’s vaccination announcement
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Maranacook boys cap of solid season with central Maine A/B title
Maranacook boys cap of solid season with central Maine A/B title
Winslow submitting two co-coaches to school board to replace Siviski
Winslow submitting two co-coaches to school board to replace Siviski
UMaine women's basketball hopes to create havoc Friday and earn their trip to the dance
UMaine women’s basketball hopes to create havoc Friday and earn their trip to the dance
Bangor's seniors happy to take last season all the way to the end
Bangor girls basketball senior duo happy to take last season all the way to the end