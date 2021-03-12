Maine announces new community sports guidance which allows for MPA spring sports and championships

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills’ office announced updates to community sports guidelines Friday afternoon. The Maine Principal’s Association has been working hand in hand with them. MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham told us they will be able to adhere to guidelines to hold spring sports seasons with championships at the end.

The changes also mean all low-risk sports are a go. Most moderate-risk sports may return to play like baseball, softball, lacrosse, track events, and volleyball.

All outdoor sports in moderate-risk are permitted out-of-state travel to states that are allowed in the governor’s travel rules.

They also will allow the return to team competition for high-risk sports like tackle football and wrestling.

