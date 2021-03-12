Advertisement

Johnny’s Family Restaurant in Old Town closes permanently

The Main Street restaurant announced on their Facebook page they closed on March 7th.
An iconic Old Town restaurant has come back to life thanks to a local business owner.
An iconic Old Town restaurant has come back to life thanks to a local business owner.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Johnny’s Family Restaurant in Old Town has closed for good.

This comes after they closed several years ago then reopened in December.

One Facebook post says in part, “So sorry to all my customers and supporters for shutting down Johnny’s for good.”

