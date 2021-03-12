Johnny’s Family Restaurant in Old Town closes permanently
The Main Street restaurant announced on their Facebook page they closed on March 7th.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Johnny’s Family Restaurant in Old Town has closed for good.
This comes after they closed several years ago then reopened in December.
One Facebook post says in part, “So sorry to all my customers and supporters for shutting down Johnny’s for good.”
