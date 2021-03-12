Advertisement

Healthy Acadia continues workshops about vaping

The programs are offered once a month through December.
(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia is continuing its free virtual discussions around the facts and myths about vaping.

The programs are offered once a month through December.

The next workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16th, at 5pm.

Teens, parents, caregivers, and anyone who works or connects with youth are encouraged to attend.

For more information, you can visit healthyacadia.org or call 214-1124.

