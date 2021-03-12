Governor Mills speeds up COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Starting May 1, all Maine adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Mills made the announcement Friday in line with President Biden’s directive.

“From the day we received our first shipment of vaccines, we have been determined to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, focusing our limited supply first on those who are most at risk of dying from COVID-19. With the Biden Administration promising to increase the supply of vaccine in the next few months, we will do what we had always hoped we could: accelerate our vaccine timeline,” said Governor Janet Mills in a statement. “As the Biden Administration works to get us shots, we will continue our work to get them into arms. The future is getting brighter, but there is more to do – and my Administration will continue to work with the President and with health care providers across the state to get people vaccinated and move us closer to getting back to normal.”

As of March 3, people 60 and older are eligible for the vaccine. April 1, people age 50 and older will become eligible, and on May 1 all adults can get the vaccine.

Maine is also implementing the Biden Administration’s directive to vaccinate teachers, school staff, and licensed child care workers. Starting today, Maine Departments of Health and Human Services and Education are holding vaccination clinics for Maine teachers age 60 and older.

The Mills Administration says they are continuing to expand vaccinations in rural and hard-to-reach communities as well.

For more information on vaccination for people in Maine you can visit Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine website.

