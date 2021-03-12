Governor Mills releases statement regarding President Biden’s vaccination announcement

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills say she welcomes President Biden’s directive to make every American eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

“I share the President’s desire, and I welcome his Administration’s help. I want every person in Maine to be vaccinated as soon as possible so that grandparents can hug grandkids, friends can spend time together, and businesses can thrive again. While the Biden Administration works day and night to increase the supply of vaccine, my Administration will work day and night to get shots into arms so that come May 1 every Maine person will be eligible.

“To date, nearly 294,000 Maine people have received their first dose of the vaccine – almost 22 percent of our population, with nearly 13 percent being fully vaccinated. Yesterday alone, we reported more than 17,500 vaccinations, the most of any day so far. We are making good progress, but there is more to do, and I look forward to working with the President to get us back to normal as soon as possible.””

