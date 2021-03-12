Advertisement

Brewer boys team bond has made them a force on the court

Big East Final: Ellsworth at Brewer Friday 7 PM
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer boys will take on Ellsworth for the Big East boys basketball championship Friday night. The Witches flowing play is all about a team-first attitude.

“It’s really fun. I mean Colby will drive to the paint and kick out, we’ll make the extra two passes, one pass, and then will hit the shot,” says Brewer senior Dylan Huff, “The bench will be going crazy. I think that’s what it’s all about. I think it’s getting your team involved and keeping everyone happy and I think it was good.”

“Great friends inside basketball and outside,” says Brewer junior Colby Smith, “Every Saturday morning we’re going out to breakfast, or Thursday night going to wing night at BWW. We all love each other and it’s great to have that chemistry kind of display on the court when we play. It’s great.”

