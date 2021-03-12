Breezy & Turning Cooler This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions will continue this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s early this afternoon and gradually fall to the 30s and low 40s from north to south later in the day. Another cold front will cross the state tonight. This will bring us a chance for a few snow showers and possibly a few heavier snow squalls. Temperatures will drop to the 20s for most spots tonight with some northern locales seeing lows in the mid and upper teens.

Our weekend weather will be breezy and colder. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs mainly in the 30s. We’ll have a gusty northwest wind gusting to 30-40 MPH at times making it feel colder. A disturbance will cross the state Sunday giving us some clouds and the chance for a few snow showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s Sunday and feel colder as it will remain breezy Sunday. The northwest wind on Sunday could again gust to 30-40 MPH at times. Arctic air will move into the state Sunday night, setting us up for a frigid start to the work week. High pressure will provide us with plenty of sunshine Monday but temperatures will only reach the mid-teens to low 20s for highs. We will have gusty northwest wind Monday too which will drive wind chills down to near or below 0° during the day. Tuesday looks good at this point with morning sunshine giving way to some afternoon clouds. It won’t be as cold Tuesday with high temperatures expected to top off in the 30s. Our next round of storminess heads our way for either Wednesday or Thursday next week.

*** REMINDER: WE TURN OUR CLOCKS AHEAD ONE HOUR SUNDAY MORNING AT 2AM. A GOOD TIME TO REPLACE THE BATTERIES IN ALL OF YOUR SMOKE DETECTORS TOO. ***

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs between 43°-53°. West wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers and heavier snow squalls possible. Lows between 19°-29°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible especially after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs between 29°-39°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Breezy and cold with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and frigid. Highs in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.