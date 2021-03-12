Blustery & Turning Colder Tonight through Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The first of three cold fronts moved through Maine early this morning, with a strong and gusty west to northwest breeze developing as the front moved off to our east. The temps behind the front remained rather mild today, with highs ranging from the mid-40s over northwestern parts of Maine to the 50s to near 60 across the rest of the state.

A stronger arctic cold front will sweep across Maine later tonight with blustery and much cooler conditions returning to the Pine Tree State for the weekend. As the arctic front and energy aloft slide across Maine it will likely bring some snow showers to our region late tonight and early tomorrow morning. High temperatures tomorrow will range from near 30 over northwestern parts of Maine to near 40 over southern and coastal parts of the state, but a strong and gusty northwest breeze will make it feel much cooler.

Another arctic cold front and upper-level disturbance will likely bring more scattered snow showers to Maine Sunday, especially across the north and mountains, with even colder weather expected across Maine later Sunday and especially Monday. The high temps on Sunday will hold in the mid to upper 20s across the north and mountains, with temps running in the low to mid-30s around the rest of Maine. The weather on Monday will be very cold, with high temps holding in the teens north and low to mid-20s south, with a stiff northwest breeze driving the wind chill below zero at times.

Approaching high pressure will bring a bright sky to Maine Tuesday and likely much of Wednesday as well with temps slowly moderating back to more seasonable levels. A storm may bring rain and snow to New England Thursday and or Friday of next week, but at this time it is way too early to know how big a storm it might be and whether it would be mainly rain or snow.

Tonight: Becoming variably cloudy, scattered snow showers developing, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and low temps in the upper teens north and 20s elsewhere.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and blustery, with a northwest breeze between 12 and 25 mph and high temps in the 30s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, breezy and cold, scattered snow showers possible, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the mid-20s north to mid-30s south.

Monday: bright, blustery and cold, with highs in the teens north and low to mid-20s south.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

