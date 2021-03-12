Advertisement

Bill to extend cocktails to-go heads for Governor Mills desk

It would extend cocktails to-go until September 2022.
(WCJB)
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A bill that would extend the sales of cocktails to-go at Maine bars and restaurants is on its way to Governor Mills’ desk to be signed.

The legislature passed the measure last night.

It would extend cocktails to-go until September 2022.

In April, Governor Mills signed an executive order that allows restaurants to sell beer, wine, and cocktails to anyone who is of age and also ordering food.

The order was originally issued as a temporary economic relief measure.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
40-year-old Joshua Elliot is at Maine General Thursday night being evaluated.
Clinton man in custody after police chase, standoff
Maine CDC investigating outbreak at Hermon business
Governor Mills
Governor Mills releases statement regarding President Biden’s vaccination announcement
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Police say Salisbury may be headed to New Hampshire.
Silver Alert issued for missing Farmington man
They’re hoping to have the equipment as early as Memorial Day
The city of Brewer to add outdoor gym to Veteran’s Park
It will honor the papermill that was open for decades in Bucksport
A new papermaking museum is coming to Bucksport
They're opening facilities for spring and summer activities
The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is looking for seasonal workers
That lifetime supply of Clorox wipes in your pantry might not be as necessary as we all thought...
Safety guidance around cleaning surfaces changes