Bill to extend cocktails to-go heads for Governor Mills desk

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A bill that would extend the sales of cocktails to-go at Maine bars and restaurants is on its way to Governor Mills’ desk to be signed.

The legislature passed the measure last night.

It would extend cocktails to-go until September 2022.

In April, Governor Mills signed an executive order that allows restaurants to sell beer, wine, and cocktails to anyone who is of age and also ordering food.

The order was originally issued as a temporary economic relief measure.

