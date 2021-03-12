Belfast Variety store owner retiring after 41 years

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - After running a local landmark for 41 years, the owner the Belfast Variety store is retiring.

Ronald Benjamin says he’s moving on to focus on his health and selling the store.

A cancer survivor, Benajmin says running the place is taking too much out of him these days.

The store, which has remained open during holidays and snow storms, has served folks around Belfast, as well as anyone traveling down Route 1.

Benjamin hopes that no one will even notice that the store will take on new ownership.

”People count on us, and I hope that continues and I think it will. It’s just time for me to move on. If I hadn’t had a offer, I would’ve probably stayed for another 50 years,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin and his brother are also selling the Morrill General store to the same buyer.

The new owners won’t be announced until the sale is final.

Belfast variety has about 30 employees.

Benjamin is hoping many of them will stay on.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.