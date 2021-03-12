Bangor man charged with trafficking drugs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is charged with trafficking drugs.

Police searched the Ohio Street apartment of 22-year-old John Clement and say they found heroin, crack cocaine, and loaded handguns.

Drug Seize (Maine Drug Enforcement Agency)

They say the drugs have a combined street value of about $30,000.

Clement is being held at the Kennebec County Jail where no bail has been set.

He was already out on bail at the time of his arrest.

