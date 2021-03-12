Advertisement

Bangor man charged with trafficking drugs

John Clement is being held at the Kennebec County Jail where no bail has been set.
arrested handcuff graphic
arrested handcuff graphic(Storyblocks)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is charged with trafficking drugs.

Police searched the Ohio Street apartment of 22-year-old John Clement and say they found heroin, crack cocaine, and loaded handguns.

Drug Seize
Drug Seize(Maine Drug Enforcement Agency)

They say the drugs have a combined street value of about $30,000.

Clement is being held at the Kennebec County Jail where no bail has been set.

He was already out on bail at the time of his arrest.

