Bangor girls basketball senior duo happy to take last season all the way to the end

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Big East basketball championships are Friday night. Old Town girls will play at Bangor at 7 o’clock. The Rams’ two seniors have been fighting to get as many games as possible.

“Especially with this season, me and Maggie just want to be in the gym as much as possible,” says Bangor senior Libby Fleming, “Since our season was shortened, and we didn’t get to play our normal schedule, we just wanna see how far we can go.”

“It is definitely been an honor to be the two seniors this year,” says Bangor senior Maggie Cowperthwaite, “We have just tried to be great leaders to the younger players and we enjoyed being relied on. We’ve been through it and we are just lucky to have such a great group of girls to work with.”

