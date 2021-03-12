Advertisement

A new papermaking museum is coming to Bucksport

It will honor the papermill that was open for decades in Bucksport
By Ryan Munn
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After several years of being closed, part of a local paper mill may be brought back to life, in the form of a museum.

The paper mill in Bucksport first opened up in 1930 and shut its doors under the Verso name in 2014.

The Bucksport Historical Society wants to use former guardhouse on Main Street for a museum.

It will have the feel of an industrial mill with concrete floors and open ceilings.

They’re hoping to start the renovations this summer.

”It will preserve and present the stories of the men and women who worked in the paper mill. It will preserve the heritage of a special economic activity in Bucksport’s history. It will explain the process of how trees from Maine’s forest end up as news print that was shipped all over the world,” said the VP of the Bucksport Historical Society, Gary Bagley.

Fundraising is currently going on to refurbish this building.

To find out more information, you can go to the Bucksport Historical Society’s Facebook page.

