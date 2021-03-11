Advertisement

UNH rips Maine in Hockey East Tournament first round ending Black Bears season

Wildcats 7, Black Bears 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of New Hampshire never trailed on Wednesday night as they eliminated UMaine from the Hockey East tournament with a 7-2 drubbing at Alfond Arena.

The Black Bears got goals from Adrien Bisson and Lynden Breen in the 2nd period but UNH did the rest of the scoring.

Victor Ostman stopped 29 shots but allowed 6 goals in the final game of the season. Maine finishes the strange COVID-19 year 3-11-2. This was their only home game.

“I went around and hugged all the kids. You know what I mean,” says UMaine head coach Red Gendron, “There’s a side of me that is angry because I’m competitive. You know I didn’t like the way we played. There is the other side of me that is the human being side. Some nights you have bad nights, but you don’t want to have them happen in the playoffs. But it just did. So, there’s conflicting emotions there for sure.”

Bangor edges Hampden in OT to win A/AA Big East girls basketball pod title
Millan named finalist for Mid-major player of the year award
NAC and NESCAC announce plans for spring sports
Brewer beats rival Bangor to claim A/AA pod championship
