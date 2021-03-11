The city of Brewer has plans to extend their riverwalk trail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Brewer has big plans to extend its riverwalk.

The city is in the planning stage of phase three of the construction plan which would extend the riverwalk by three-hundred yards.

It will start at Mason’s Brewing, continue down river, and wrap around to South Main Street.

The bulk of this project will be funded by leftover federal grants from phase two, with around 20-percent funded by the city.

The idea from the beginning of the project has been to make the trail as long as possible.

”We’re very excited about this. The trail has been so well received by everybody. We get comments all the time about how much people love to come down here and enjoy the water and enjoy the trail. So, the more people tell us they like it, the more we want to do to try and make it even better. So, we’ve got lots of ideas of things we want to do in the future to improve the trail, and we’ll keep working away at it as we can,” said D’arcy Main-Boyington, the Director of Economic Development.

Construction on this phase of the project could start as early next year.

