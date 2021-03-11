Advertisement

The city of Brewer has plans to extend their riverwalk trail

Construction could start as early as next year
Construction could start as early as next year
Construction could start as early as next year(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Brewer has big plans to extend its riverwalk.

The city is in the planning stage of phase three of the construction plan which would extend the riverwalk by three-hundred yards.

It will start at Mason’s Brewing, continue down river, and wrap around to South Main Street.

The bulk of this project will be funded by leftover federal grants from phase two, with around 20-percent funded by the city.

The idea from the beginning of the project has been to make the trail as long as possible.

”We’re very excited about this. The trail has been so well received by everybody. We get comments all the time about how much people love to come down here and enjoy the water and enjoy the trail. So, the more people tell us they like it, the more we want to do to try and make it even better. So, we’ve got lots of ideas of things we want to do in the future to improve the trail, and we’ll keep working away at it as we can,” said D’arcy Main-Boyington, the Director of Economic Development.

Construction on this phase of the project could start as early next year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect
Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
Latest cases of coronavirus in our state per Maine CDC
196 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths
Police say they've located Hope Francis.
FOUND: Bangor police locate missing 14-year-old girl
12-year-old Layla Cole was last seen Tuesday night at 9:45 at her home on Benton Avenue.
UPDATED: Winslow Police locate 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Our resiliency was tested this past year.
Looking back on a year that tested our resiliency
Installation is expected to be done this week
The Alamo Theatre in Bucksport is installing a hearing loop
Jeremy Averill arrives at the shore of Salsbury Cove, finishing his morning commute on his surf...
MDI man making winter wetsuit commute
Restrictions around visitation at long term care facilities in Maine are changing.
COVID visitation restrictions at Maine long term care facilities changing