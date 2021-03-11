Advertisement

The Alamo Theatre in Bucksport is installing a hearing loop

Installation is expected to be done this week
Installation is expected to be done this week
Installation is expected to be done this week(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local theater is installing equipment so those with hearing loss can enjoy the movies.

The Alamo Theatre in Bucksport is putting in a hearing loop system.

Installation is expected to be done this week.

The system is the first of its kind, locally.

For those with modern hearing aids, the induction loop automatically connects through Bluetooth.

This will allow folks to reconnect with the big screen.

”I am so proud of the Alamo Theatre, I think it’s fantastic. The public has really responded, the stories we have of people, just when we added the open captions, we had people saying ‘my husband couldn’t come to the movies for a decade until you offered that and now we can go to the movies together again’, which is just heartwarming,” said Theatre Manager, Jane Donnell.

The theatre is still closed because of the pandemic.

They hope to open at some point this year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect
Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
Latest cases of coronavirus in our state per Maine CDC
196 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths
Police say they've located Hope Francis.
FOUND: Bangor police locate missing 14-year-old girl
12-year-old Layla Cole was last seen Tuesday night at 9:45 at her home on Benton Avenue.
UPDATED: Winslow Police locate 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Our resiliency was tested this past year.
Looking back on a year that tested our resiliency
Construction could start as early as next year
The city of Brewer has plans to extend their riverwalk trail
Jeremy Averill arrives at the shore of Salsbury Cove, finishing his morning commute on his surf...
MDI man making winter wetsuit commute
Restrictions around visitation at long term care facilities in Maine are changing.
COVID visitation restrictions at Maine long term care facilities changing