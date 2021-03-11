The Alamo Theatre in Bucksport is installing a hearing loop

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local theater is installing equipment so those with hearing loss can enjoy the movies.

The Alamo Theatre in Bucksport is putting in a hearing loop system.

Installation is expected to be done this week.

The system is the first of its kind, locally.

For those with modern hearing aids, the induction loop automatically connects through Bluetooth.

This will allow folks to reconnect with the big screen.

”I am so proud of the Alamo Theatre, I think it’s fantastic. The public has really responded, the stories we have of people, just when we added the open captions, we had people saying ‘my husband couldn’t come to the movies for a decade until you offered that and now we can go to the movies together again’, which is just heartwarming,” said Theatre Manager, Jane Donnell.

The theatre is still closed because of the pandemic.

They hope to open at some point this year.

