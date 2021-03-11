Advertisement

Structure fire destroys Alna home

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Alna Fire
Alna Fire(Alna Volunteer Fire Department)

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people are without a home Wednesday after an early morning fire in Alna.

Crews from eight area fire departments went to the home on Alna Road at 2:30 Wednesday morning.

We’re told no one was injured.

Officials say the fire burned through the roof and the second floor of the house.

The first floor also has serious water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
Suspect dead, hostages safe after standoff in Livermore Falls
Latest coronavirus cases in our state according to Maine CDC
17 new COVID-related deaths in Maine, 139 new cases
Bangor City Council approves zone change for popular ice cream shop

Latest News

Maine State Legislature returns
Maine state legislature returns for first in-person session of the year
Police are looking for 14-year-old Hope Francis.
Bangor police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Northern Light Health had a record day with regard to number of vaccinations administered on...
Northern Light Health to open Piscataquis vaccination clinic
Belfast boy honored for saving mother's life.
6-year-old Belfast boy honored for making life saving 911 call