Structure fire destroys Alna home

Alna Fire (Alna Volunteer Fire Department)

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people are without a home Wednesday after an early morning fire in Alna.

Crews from eight area fire departments went to the home on Alna Road at 2:30 Wednesday morning.

We’re told no one was injured.

Officials say the fire burned through the roof and the second floor of the house.

The first floor also has serious water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

