NAC, NESCAC announce plans for spring conference sports season

NAC plans to hold championships for spring and some fall sports
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The North Atlantic Conference announced Wednesday it will move ahead with a spring sports and fall sports spring seasons. They plan to hold conference championships for both spring and some fall sports who didn’t get to hold championships.

Complete details for NAC spring sports

The NESCAC announced this week they intend to hold a limited conference schedule for spring sports. It will be the first conference action it has had since last winter.

NESCAC SPRING SPORTS ANNOUNCEMENT

