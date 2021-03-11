NAC, NESCAC announce plans for spring conference sports season

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The North Atlantic Conference announced Wednesday it will move ahead with a spring sports and fall sports spring seasons. They plan to hold conference championships for both spring and some fall sports who didn’t get to hold championships.

The NESCAC announced this week they intend to hold a limited conference schedule for spring sports. It will be the first conference action it has had since last winter.

