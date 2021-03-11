Advertisement

More than 2 dozen COVID-19 shot clinics to open in Maine

The dedicated clinics are for school staff and teachers who are age 60 and older.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - More than two dozen coronavirus vaccination clinics are set to open in Maine in the coming days.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says the state is working with more than 25 health care organizations to offer the dedicated clinics.

The department said the clinics will be held on Friday and over the weekend, and a few will happen the following week.

The health department said every school district will notify eligible teachers and staff members about where they can sign up.

